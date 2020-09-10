SI.com
Gallery: Christian Pulisic trains with Chelsea first-team ahead of Brighton opener

Matt Debono

Chelsea continued their preparations at Cobham ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton.

Frank Lampard's side are gearing up for the season opener on the south coast next Monday that saw the majority of the squad come together in training. 

Christian Pulisic returned to training following his hamstring injury in August and he is in contention to face Brighton. 

Meanwhile Kai Havertz trained with the squad for the first time since his transfer from Germany, and he was joined by fellow signing Timo Werner, who returned from international duty. 

Ehf5QtHWAAYnDVz

Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech didn't train due to injury, nor did Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud who were yet to return from international duty with Croatia and France respectively, after the two nations faced each other earlier this week. 

Jorginho and Mason Mount returned, however Tammy Abraham was seemingly absent from training. 

Fikayo Tomori, who has been linked with a loan switch to Everton, was at training as were defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James who are set to be available for selection at Brighton.

