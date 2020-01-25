Absolute Chelsea
Gallery: Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori secure Chelsea's Emirates FA Cup progression

Matt Debono

Chelsea progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup after edging past Championship side at the KCOM Stadium.

It should have been a comfortable afternoon for Chelsea on Humberside, but the Blues made hard work of it.

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori were the difference as the visitors went away victorious with a 2-1 win.

Frank Lampard made eight changes to his side that drew with Arsenal in the week, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi the only ones to retain their spots in the Chelsea starting XI.

Michy Batshuayi netted early in the first-half, whilst Fikayo Tomori powered his header home to double the Blues' lead after the hour mark. 

Hull City did pull one back, but Chelsea held onto the victory and will be in Monday night's draw for the fifth round.

