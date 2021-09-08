Gareth Southgate Challenges Callum Hudson-Odoi to Make England Return

Gareth Southgate believes playing in the England U21's set up can be an 'important part' of Callum Hudson-Odoi's development in his quest to break back into senior team contention.

The 20-year-old snubbed U21 selection earlier this month, instead choosing to remain at Chelsea to continue his work at Cobham in the hope of forcing his way in Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans at the club.

He is yet to play in the Premier League for the Blues this season and was denied a move away on loan for the season during the transfer window amid links to Borussia Dortmund.

Hudson-Odoi's hopes of getting called up to the England senior side hinge on his involvement under Tuchel, which is currently at zero.

Southgate has told the Blues winger to utilise the U21s, challenging him to make the 'climb back' into his senior side.

What Gareth Southgate said

As quoted by the Standard, Southgate admitted: "I think Callum was in the team at Chelsea at a time when we felt he was pushing for a place in our squad.

"The club form often dictates some of those opportunities and he had a really bad injury of course, which put him out of the running for a long period of time.

"It’s always difficult for a young player when you’ve been with the seniors and then you’re not with the seniors to make that climb back, but that’s the challenge for him.

"At his club at the moment it looks as though he’s going to play in certain matches as a wing-back and it’s going to be more challenging to get in that front three at Chelsea now that [Romelu] Lukaku is there as well, so I think the Under-21s can be an important part of his development."

