Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Mason Mount will not feature for the Three Lions against Albania.

It was previously rumoured that he would not be elegible following the removal of his wisdom teeth.

When asked to provide team news ahead of Friday's World Cup Qualifier, Southgate revealed that Mount will not feature.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I've got to check in with our medical staff," Southgate said, quoted by football.london. "Mason has to recover from this dental surgery. With Luke there are strict guidelines with concussion markers. In the early part of the week he didn't pass the marker so it was shifted back. Rightly we're going to follow the guidelines on that. We might run out of time, we have to wait and see."

This will come as good news to Chelsea, who are hoping that Mount is given time to recover from the procedure as he had his wisdom teeth removed.

The Blues will be hoping to have their star man back as they prepare to face Leicester City on November 20, looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Mount could be available to play against San Marino for his country on Monday if he has recovered in time for the match.

