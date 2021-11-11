Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    Author:

    England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Mason Mount will not feature for the Three Lions against Albania.

    It was previously rumoured that he would not be elegible following the removal of his wisdom teeth.

    When asked to provide team news ahead of Friday's World Cup Qualifier, Southgate revealed that Mount will not feature.

    imago1003828344h

    "I've got to check in with our medical staff," Southgate said, quoted by football.london. "Mason has to recover from this dental surgery. With Luke there are strict guidelines with concussion markers. In the early part of the week he didn't pass the marker so it was shifted back. Rightly we're going to follow the guidelines on that. We might run out of time, we have to wait and see."

    Read More

    This will come as good news to Chelsea, who are hoping that Mount is given time to recover from the procedure as he had his wisdom teeth removed.

    The Blues will be hoping to have their star man back as they prepare to face Leicester City on November 20, looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

    Mount could be available to play against San Marino for his country on Monday if he has recovered in time for the match.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1003801536h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Confirms Mason Mount is Out of England's Clash vs Albania

    41 seconds ago
    imago0049651054h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hailed For 'Great Job' by Chelsea Director Petr Cech

    30 minutes ago
    imago0044637598h
    News

    Petr Cech Tips Frank Lampard to Succeed Ahead of Norwich City Appointment

    1 hour ago
    imago1007444208h
    Features/Opinions

    Player Profile: Chelsea-Linked Attila Szalai

    1 hour ago
    imago0049651174h
    News

    'A Great Pleasure' - Petr Cech Discusses Chelsea's Start to the Season

    2 hours ago
    FD56BnkWUAAyja3.jfif
    News

    Revealed: When Chelsea Will Face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa

    2 hours ago
    imago0041856172h
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Set to be Announced as Norwich City Manager

    3 hours ago
    imago1007480507h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Have 'Growing Feeling' That Antonio Rudiger Will Depart

    3 hours ago