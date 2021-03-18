NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Gareth Southgate confirms why Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was left out of the England squad

Author:
Publish date:

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed why Tammy Abraham has not been selected in the squad for the upcoming March internationals.

Chelsea trio Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James were included in the 26-man squad after the team was announced on Thursday afternoon.

But their teammate Abraham wasn't among the forwards selected for the games against Albania 

sipa_32600900

Abraham has been struggling with an ankle injury in recent weeks which has seen him left out of Thomas Tuchel's matchday squads.

And as quoted by the Standard, Southgate revealed the reasons behind not selecting Abraham. 

"There were some close calls and I felt we wanted an extra striker in the squad," said Southgate on Thursday.

"We are really pleased with Harry [Kane], really pleased with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and what they have done.

"Tammy Abraham has not really been involved for Chelsea over the last 4-6 weeks and both Ollie and Patrick, in particular, their goals record has been good.

"We like the personalities of both. Ollie is a player we have had less interaction with in the past, it is going to be good to get to know him. We like his pressing, we like the speeds and the runs in behind.

"He has got some improvement to make in linking the game but for his first season in the Premier League and at a big club he has done exceptionally well.

"That has been a really close call, because all of the things I have said about Ollie, I could have said about Patrick as well.

"He is very unfortunate and, who knows, we could be sitting here in a few days and Patrick is a player we are very much looking at as well."

Tuchel is hoping to have Abraham back and available for selection after the international break later this month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32668044
News

Chelsea quartet recognised for performances against Atletico Madrid

sipa_32282602 (1)
News

Gareth Southgate confirms why Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was left out of the England squad

sipa_32668044
News

'Chelsea can win the Champions League this season,' says Kieran Tripper

sipa_32243105
News

Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Reece James included in England squad for upcoming March internationals

sipa_32551659
Transfer News

Report: Sergio Aguero 'interests Chelsea a lot' - Paulo Dybala also being watched

sipa_32640138 (1)
News

Fikayo Tomori offers update on Chelsea and AC Milan future

sipa_31174457
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich makes €150M Erling Haaland 'promise' to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on one condition

sipa_32350330
Transfer News

Chelsea monitoring Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud