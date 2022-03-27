Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on 'Infectious' Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Partnering With Mason Mount

England manager Gareth Southgate has offered his thoughts on Chelsea loanee and midfielder Conor Gallagher following his recent performance in his side's 2-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old started the game for the Three Lions on Saturday and was pivotal to the team's win, even securing himself an assist for Luke Shaw's goal.

He played alongside fellow Blues star Mason Mount in the squad in a partnership that fans are excited to see more of, but Southgate went on to describe the partnership as 'vulnerable'.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Southgate revealed his thoughts on Gallagher and what he can bring to the team.

“Really good test, we know they are a very good side and a great challenge for us,” he said, as quoted by TEAMtalk. “We learned a lot about some new players and some inexperienced players in an international shirt.

“He (Gallagher) is infectious and he can set the tone for the rest of the team, you see that with his club and he presses with ambition. He goes and makes contract and turns a lot of the ball over.”

Southgate went on to describe how he is struggling to put the right combinations and partnerships together in the build up to the World Cup this year, singling out Mason Mount as Gallagher's partner in particular.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

“To a degree, we are trying to work through the two games and manage the players. It has been a bizarre week with everything going on.

“We feel Mason Mount and Gallagher press well but can leave us vulnerable to the switch. The Swiss worked that out.

"We had an idea of what we wanted to do, we would have wanted Bukayo Saka to have a look at that.”

