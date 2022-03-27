Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Gareth Southgate Heaps Praise on 'Infectious' Chelsea Loanee Conor Gallagher Partnering With Mason Mount

England manager Gareth Southgate has offered his thoughts on Chelsea loanee and midfielder Conor Gallagher following his recent performance in his side's 2-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old started the game for the Three Lions on Saturday and was pivotal to the team's win, even securing himself an assist for Luke Shaw's goal.

He played alongside fellow Blues star Mason Mount in the squad in a partnership that fans are excited to see more of, but Southgate went on to describe the partnership as 'vulnerable'.

imago1010891630h

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash, Southgate revealed his thoughts on Gallagher and what he can bring to the team.

“Really good test, we know they are a very good side and a great challenge for us,” he said, as quoted by TEAMtalk. “We learned a lot about some new players and some inexperienced players in an international shirt.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He (Gallagher) is infectious and he can set the tone for the rest of the team, you see that with his club and he presses with ambition. He goes and makes contract and turns a lot of the ball over.”

Southgate went on to describe how he is struggling to put the right combinations and partnerships together in the build up to the World Cup this year, singling out Mason Mount as Gallagher's partner in particular.

imago1010891637h

“To a degree, we are trying to work through the two games and manage the players. It has been a bizarre week with everything going on.

“We feel Mason Mount and Gallagher press well but can leave us vulnerable to the switch. The Swiss worked that out.

"We had an idea of what we wanted to do, we would have wanted Bukayo Saka to have a look at that.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007430060h
News

Mason Mount Responds to Chelsea & Italy Star Jorginho Being Knocked Out From the World Cup

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1010700279h
News

Thiago Silva Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta for Leadership Qualities

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010895322h
News

Timo Werner Believes Germany Suit Him Better Than Chelsea As He Makes Honest Admission During International Break

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479508h (3)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Must 'Considerably Downsize' Atalanta Share to Complete Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479507h
News

Chelsea Takeover Live: Deadline for Bids Revealed as Boehly, Broughton, Ricketts & Pagliuca Make Shortlist

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010577584h (1)
News

Thomas Muller Heaps Praise on Chelsea Star Kai Havertz During International Break for Germany

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1010798342h
News

Report: AS Roma Must Consult Chelsea to Sell Tammy Abraham Before 2023 Buy-Back Clause

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago0036835723h
News

Premier League Block Former Chelsea Player Victor Moses From Burnley Transfer Due to 'Sporting Integrity'

By Nick Emms15 hours ago