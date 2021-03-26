Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Mason Mount following England's win over San Marino

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke highly of Chelsea star Mason Mount following after the midfielder's display in his side's 5-0 thrashing of San Marino on Thursday.

The Three Lions eased to a comfortable win in the first tie of their World Cup Qualifiers group stage with goals from James Ward-Prowse, Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and a brace from Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealing the win for the home side.

"He [Mount] is a top player. It's not only his work on the ball but his work to win it back," said Southgate following the victory, as quoted by Paul Brown of the Daily Star.

Despite being replaced by Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham at half-time, the Cobham graduate made quite the impression on his international manager, who has often lauded Mount for his professionalism and commitment in the recent past.

Southgate added: "His [Mount's] weight of pass was excellent, his all-round game is very good. I was struck last night when he was talking to you guys how mature he was."

Mount, who's bagged six goals and six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season, created eight chances in the opening forty-five minutes, including the assist for his side's third, which was put away by Sterling.

Mount is making a serious case for receiving a call-up from his manager for the upcoming European Championships in the summer after being in impeccable form for club and country over the course of the campaign.

His displays for the Blues haven't gone unnoticed either, as he's received praise from Thomas Tuchel, who's often extolled the virtues of the midfielder since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

