'What he Must do Now is Fight' - Gareth Southgate Explains Ben Chilwell England Squad Omission

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed why Ben Chilwell has not been selected for the Three Lions' upcoming international fixtures.

The Blues' left-back was part of his country's Euro 2020 squad but failed to make an appearance during the tournament.

He has also struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's first team this season, with Marcos Alonso being the favoured choice so far.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Southgate had a conversation with Chilwell about his absence from the squad.

He said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in."

The 24-year-old has only made three appearances for the Blues so far this campaign, having come off the bench in their 1-0 loss to Juventus on Wednesday night.

Alonso has been the preferred choice since the start of the season, but he was replaced by Chilwell at half time in the Champions League defeat.

With very little game time being played so far, it comes as no surprise that he has been left out of the England squad.

Southgate added: "You have to roll your sleeves up and show your character. He needs to fight his way back in Chelsea's team."

Chilwell joined last summer and was a key figure in the Blues' Champions League title winning team and produced a fantastic performance in the final against Manchester City.

His side are back in action on Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

