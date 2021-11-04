Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Gareth Southgate Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission Following England Squad Announcement

    Author:

    England manager Gareth Southgate has made an honest admission regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi's recent form at Chelsea after he was left out of the England squad.

    The winger impressed against Malmo on Tuesday, registering a fine assist as Chelsea won 1-0.

    Speaking to the press after announcing the England squad, Southgate praised Hudson-Odoi.

    imago1007758691h

    Read More

    He said: "He has had a good couple of matches, I know Thomas is garden on giving too much priase. He is playing at a good level and he is young enough and talented enough to mount a serious challenge of (being picked) going forward."

    Chelsea trio Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount were instead called up despite the winger's fine form.

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah also failed to receive recognition for their fine form as Southgate named his squad.

    imago1007760632h

    It was previously reported that the England manager was attemtping to convince Hudson-Odoi to continue his international career with England.

    He has been linked with Ghana and the Chelsea winger has rejected a recent call-up to the England U21 squad back in August to focus on his place in Thomas Tuchel's side. 

    Reports stated that many in the England camp were growing in fear that he will accept to play for Ghana once he is eligible.

    With another snub on the national stage, Hudson-Odoi could opt to feature for Ghana instead.

    Gareth Southgate Makes Honest Callum Hudson-Odoi Admission Following England Squad Announcement

