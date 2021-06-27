Southgate Discusses Ben Chilwell And Mason Mount Selection Decision

Sports Illustrated home
Gareth Southgate Makes Mason Mount And Ben Chilwell England Selection Decision Ahead of Germany Clash

The England manager provided an update on the Chelsea duo.
England manager Gareth Southgade has said a late decision will be made on Chelsea pair Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount ahead of the Round of 16 match with Germany on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that the Blues players would miss the Round of 16 clash, but an update has now been provided on their selection chances. 

The England manager has taken to the press to discuss his team selection against Germany.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount have been in isoaltion since coming into contact with Billy Gilmour

Speaking to ITV, Southgate said: “They’ve had to work on their own in a small well distances group session. They haven’t been able to take part in any of the full team sessions, we’ve had to follow clear and specific rules. We’ve had to do Zoom meetings with them and the whole team to get the information across.

“We’ve got to take into account the training and psychological part of the game. They’ve spent a lot of time alone. It’s a difficult situation for them, they want to be a part but they’ve had to isolate. We have to make the decision as we progress.

“As we get closer to the game they come out of the quarantine period. We’ll talk to them more than we are at the moment and make a decision."

It is unlikely that Ben Chilwell will feature at Euro 2020, having not made an appearance so far

Fellow Chelsea player Reece James will be in the matchday squad, having already made an appearance at the European Championships.

The defender has been linked with a move to Manchester City recently, but Chelsea have since issued a hands-off warning.

Mount England
Euro 2020

