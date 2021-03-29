Gareth Southgate: Mason Mount only getting credit since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard

England boss Gareth Southgate thinks that Mason Mount's qualities are only getting recognised now that Thomas Tuchel selects him at Chelsea instead of Frank Lampard.

Mount, 22, has been the subject of unfair criticism since his breakthrough into the Chelsea first-team last season when he arrived back from loan spells.

He has gone onto make himself one of the first names on the teamsheet for both club and country, which has also seen him captain the Blues on two occasions this season.

Mount was selected in the starting eleven by Southgate against Albania on Sunday, starting his seventh consecutive game for the Three Lions, and managed to get on the scoresheet in the 2-0 win.

The Chelsea midfielder's selection by Southgate and Lampard, who was dismissed by the Blues in January, has been questioned following their constant admiration for the 22-year-old.

But Southgate believes Mount is now only getting credit for his quality since Tuchel has taken to him in west London.

Southgate said: “He is a great player, but I was saying this in the autumn. I suppose now that Thomas Tuchel picks him, everybody will agree. When it was Frank, it doesn't count for some reason.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

“He is an exceptional player. He finds space intelligently, he manipulates the ball very well, he creates chances and he can score goals. I thought his performance was excellent tonight.”

England have one more fixture left against Poland before Mount will return to Cobham ahead of their Premier League clash against West Brom on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube