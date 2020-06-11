Absolute Chelsea
Gareth Southgate makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Euro 2020 admission

Matt Debono

England boss Gareth Southgate believes the coronavirus crisis has benefitted certain players including Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. 

The 24-year-old has been out since May 2018 after suffering an Achilles injury in a post-season friendly against New England Revolution last year. 

It would have seen Loftus-Cheek out of contention for a spot in England's 23-man squad for the European Championships this summer, but as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been delayed a year.

0_New-England-Revolution-v-Chelsea-Friendly-Match

And Southgate believes it has benefitted players like Loftus-Cheek, who now have an extra year to secure a spot in the national team. 

"On moments of fate things do turn," said Southgate. "I was talking with Ruben Loftus-Cheek a few days ago, he’s been out for a year. No way would he have got back for a tournament like that.

"Who knows what the next 12 months might look like for him and other young players who might not have played in the Premier League yet, who might emerge in certain positions to provide competition for places."

He doesn't just face competition to get in England's midfield, Loftus-Cheek will have a similar situation on his hands at Chelsea upon his return to the first-team. 

Frank Lampard's midfield is packed out with talent which includes three England player who will all be vying for a spot in the England team next summer - Mason Mount and Ross Barkley. 

It's all set up for a big year ahead for Loftus-Cheek who will hope he doesn't suffer any setbacks in his quest to be in England's squad come next summer. 

