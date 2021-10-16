'I Think Chelsea Can Win the Title' - Gary Neville Comments on Chelsea's Title Hopes After Brentford Win

Gary Neville has made an admission on Chelsea's title hopes after their 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday.

The Blues secured the three points thanks to Ben Chilwell's strike on the stroke of half time, with Edouard Mendy producing another world class performance in between the sticks.

Their victory sees them return to first place in the Premier League table, having been momentarily knocked off the top after earlier wins from Liverpool and Manchester City.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Manchester United defender gave his thoughts on how the Blues may fare this season.

He said: "I think Chelsea can win the title.

"This side are resilient, tough to play against. No team in the league will want to play against them. That was a side who had players missing."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The win away at the Bees was Chelsea's sixth in the Premier League so far this season.

After eight games played, they are a point clear of Liverpool in second and two clear of City in third, with only three goals conceded.

Neville added: "Chelsea have had a tough start and they are top of the league.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Romelu Lukaku isn't at his best either, that's a good sign. Their squad is really strong."

The Blues' win also set a new record, with the European Champions now being the first team in English football history to win seven consecutive London derbies away from home.

Chelsea will next face Malmo in the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night.

