Germany Legend Jerome Boateng Heaps Praise on Chelsea's 'Best Defender' Antonio Rudiger

Germany legend Jerome Boateng has identified Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as the best German defender and one of the best in Europe.

The former Bayern man, currently at Lyon, has gone down as a legendary defender in the history books.

Speaking to Kerry Hau, Boateng heaped praise upon Rudiger, who is heavily linked with a move away from the club.

When asked about the defender, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, he said: "For me, he is currently the best German defender - and definitely among the top five in his position in Europe."

Clubs from across Europe have been monitoring the German's situation including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with Rudiger free to speak to clubs from January.

It was reported that the German club were becoming increasingly confident of signing the 28-year-old but the links have since cooled.

Rudiger wants around £200,000-a-week in his new contract while Chelsea, according to the report, are currently not prepared to offer him more than £150,000-a-week.

"I feel good where I am now. so that fits," said Rudiger on his future.

"The interest (from Bayern Munich) honours me," he added. "That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."



