Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Germany Legend Jerome Boateng Heaps Praise on Chelsea's 'Best Defender' Antonio Rudiger

Author:

Germany legend Jerome Boateng has identified Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as the best German defender and one of the best in Europe.

The former Bayern man, currently at Lyon, has gone down as a legendary defender in the history books. 

Speaking to Kerry Hau, Boateng heaped praise upon Rudiger, who is heavily linked with a move away from the club.

imago1008216861h

When asked about the defender, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, he said: "For me, he is currently the best German defender - and definitely among the top five in his position in Europe."

Clubs from across Europe have been monitoring the German's situation including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with Rudiger free to speak to clubs from January. 

Read More

It was reported that the German club were becoming increasingly confident of signing the 28-year-old but the links have since cooled.

imago0033448087h

Rudiger wants around £200,000-a-week in his new contract while Chelsea, according to the report, are currently not prepared to offer him more than £150,000-a-week. 

"I feel good where I am now. so that fits," said Rudiger on his future.

"The interest (from Bayern Munich) honours me," he added. "That shows that I've done a few things right recently.

"But I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I have to prove myself every game and not let myself be distracted by rumours. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone. I feel good where I am."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008453092h
News

Germany Legend Jerome Boateng Heaps Praise on Chelsea's 'Best Defender' Antonio Rudiger

44 seconds ago
imago1007853550h
News

Levi Colwill Names Chelsea Star as Role Model & Discusses Playing Alongside Thiago Silva

30 minutes ago
imago1008128344h
News

Levi Colwill Reveals Desire to Succeed at Chelsea & Accepts Pressure to Perform on Loan

1 hour ago
imago0018702850h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Four Ruled Out for Leeds Ahead of Premier League Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008525911h
News

Timo Werner Provides Fitness & Injury Update Following Chelsea Brace vs Zenit

2 hours ago
imago1008525964h
News

'I am Happy' - Timo Werner Comments on His Impressive Performance Against Zenit St Petersburg

2 hours ago
imago1008525911h
News

'You Have to Win This Game' - Timo Werner Gives Honest Assessment on Zenit Draw

3 hours ago
imago1008534379h
Transfer News

Chelsea Target Erling Haaland's Agent Mino Raiola Reveals Transfer Plans

3 hours ago