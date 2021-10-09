Germany Manager Hansi Flick Makes Honest Kai Havertz and Chelsea Admission

Germany boss Hansi Flick has made an honest admission regarding Kai Havertz's development at Chelsea as the Blues star has had a tough start to the season.

The German scored Chelsea's Champions League final winning goal last campaign but has only registered the one goal this season so far.

Speaking with the national press, Flick opened up on Havertz's development, admitting that he is struggling.

He said: "(Timo Werner) can be very satisfied with his development at #Chelsea. He's well on his way there, but Chelsea have a team where it's not easy to play. Kai Havertz is just finding out, they are [a] top team and of enormous quality.



"In your career it is always the case that you have to go through these valleys. My aim is that everyone, when they look back, can say: 'I've done a lot of things right'."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also admitted that Havertz isn't in the 'very best shape', leading to him dropping out of the Blues' starting XI against Southampton for Timo Werner.

What Thomas Tuchel said

In his post-match press conference, he said: "We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape.

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."



