    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Germany Manager Hansi Flick Makes Honest Kai Havertz and Chelsea Admission

    A realisation.
    Author:

    Germany boss Hansi Flick has made an honest admission regarding Kai Havertz's development at Chelsea as the Blues star has had a tough start to the season.

    The German scored Chelsea's Champions League final winning goal last campaign but has only registered the one goal this season so far.

    Speaking with the national press, Flick opened up on Havertz's development, admitting that he is struggling.

    He said: "(Timo Werner) can be very satisfied with his development at #Chelsea. He's well on his way there, but Chelsea have a team where it's not easy to play. Kai Havertz is just finding out, they are [a] top team and of enormous quality.

    "In your career it is always the case that you have to go through these valleys. My aim is that everyone, when they look back, can say: 'I've done a lot of things right'."

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also admitted that Havertz isn't in the 'very best shape', leading to him dropping out of the Blues' starting XI against Southampton for Timo Werner.

    sipa_34579875

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    In his post-match press conference, he said: "We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape.

    "That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

    "They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35481260
    News

    Germany Manager Hansi Flick Makes Honest Kai Havertz and Chelsea Admission

    29 seconds ago
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Discusses Chelsea Future Amid Inter Milan Links

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_34759533 (1)
    News

    'I am Very Proud' - Edouard Mendy Reacts to Yashin Trophy Nomination

    42 minutes ago
    sipa_35372868
    Transfer News

    Report: Timo Werner's Future Could Hinge on Erling Haaland Decision

    53 minutes ago
    sipa_34577582
    News

    Watch: Christian Pulisic Reveals the Strongest of His Chelsea Teammates

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34759533 (1)
    News

    Edouard Mendy Among Nominees for 2021 Yashin Trophy Award

    13 hours ago
    sipa_33330418
    Transfer News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Approached by Newcastle

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35373121
    Transfer News

    Report: Bayern Munich Could Eye Move for Timo Werner

    14 hours ago