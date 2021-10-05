Germany Will Attempt to Increase Timo Werner's Self-Confidence, Says Assistant Danny Rohl

Timo Werner has been told by Germany assistant Danny Rohl to have more self-confidence, something which they will try to help during his time at the national team camp.

Werner bagged his first Premier League goal of the season against Southampton on Saturday, his first league goal since April against West Ham.

It came as a relief to him, Thomas Tuchel and all parties concerned. Now he heads to the Germany camp for their World Cup qualifiers against Romania and North Macedonia.

Werner will be hoping that the goal against the Saints will be the kickstart he needs to create some form heading into the rest of the year.

Self belief has been lacking from Werner after struggles for Chelsea since his arrival from RB Leipzig last summer. Germany have acknowledged the 25-year-old's problems and are hoping to give him a boost during international duty.

What Danny Rohl said

Speaking to the Athletic, Germany's assistant coach said: "We have other forwards, like Timo Werner, who can also be a good striker. He needs self-confidence and I hope we can build this up in the national team. We can create an atmosphere for him. The first bit of feedback from him was great.”

Werner has admitted the support he has received from Chelsea fans during his mixed Blues spell has been extremely appreciated.

"A lot," responded Werner on how much the fans support means to him.

"They always stay behind me, and the team. They want to push me, play my best level here as I did it in the past. The best thing I can do is to give my best, to try every game to make them happy."

