Ghanaian Gold Mine Owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako Confirms Chelsea Interest

Ghanaian businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako has confirmed that he is interested in bidding for Chelsea ahead of Friday's deadline for bids to come in.

This comes after reports last week linked him with a potential bid for the Club.

And now, as per Sportsmail, a spokesperson for the Ghanaian has confirmed the interest.

imago0152699627h

The statement writes: "Bernard Antwi Boasiako is exploring a potential offer for Chelsea. Discussions with various parties involved in the sale have taken place.

"Chelsea has a lasting legacy in Africa, players like Didier Drogba and Michael Essien are legends of the club; the opportunity to enhance the club's reputation in Africa is a very tempting prospect.

"Restoring stability and ensuring there are no job losses are among the priorities."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The tycoon has an 'emotional attachment' to Chelsea, the report continues to state' due to the Blues' African successes at the Club during the Roman Abramovich era.

imago1010479508h

Furthermore, Boasiako is pledging to make 'special concessions for Children aged 10 and under at Stamford Bridge

He has made concrete enquiries with regards to making a bid and will now work with his advisors ahead of Friday's deadline.

This comes as things are hotting up in the takeover race for Chelsea, with a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss looking for partners despite already submitting a bid for the Club.

The Ricketts Family have also confirmed their interest in buying Chelsea from Abramovich but it remains to be seen as to who will be the preferred bidder for the Raine Group.

