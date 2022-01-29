Gianfranco Zola Reveals He Would Like to See Andreas Christensen Stay at Chelsea

Former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola has suggested that the Blues should hold onto their defender Andreas Christensen, amid speculation he may leave.

The Danish centre-back has been linked with a move away considering his contract is set to expire in the summer.

It is being reported that Christensen is currently in advanced talks with Barcelona for his signature at the end of the season.

As quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle, Zola has become very vocal about hoping to see Christensen, alongside the likes of both Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta stay at the club.

“We are talking about two of them being key players and have been very successful at the club. Right now, they are playing all the time — that is Rudiger and Azpilicueta,

“The third one (Christensen) hasn’t played as much but is the youngest.

“You don’t want to lose players when they have been so good like Azpilicueta and Rudiger.

“At the same time you don’t want to lose a good prospect like Christensen. I think we will see two stay — but don’t ask me the names.

“Luckily, I am not (Thomas) Tuchel and it is very easy for me not to answer the question. I would maybe keep the young one and one other.”

Azpilicueta, alongside Christensen, has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, while Rudiger, following a lot of speculation that he may join Real Madrid, has recently looked ever more likely to stay at Stamford Bridge.

