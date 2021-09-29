Giorgio Chiellini Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Jorginho Ahead of Juventus Clash

Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini was full of praise for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho ahead of Group H's top of the table clash in the Champions League.

Wednesday is the first time that Jorginho will face Italian opposition since his move to Chelsea in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the match via TalkSPORT, Chiellini heaped praise upon Jorginho.

Speaking on the recognition Jorginho is receiving, Chiellini said: "I was really happy, because many people said he could only play with [former Blue, Maurizio] Sarri and instead two other coaches arrived at Chelsea – and also the Italian national team.

"So wherever he goes, wherever he plays, he’s a regular player."

The Italians lifted Euro 2020 with their national sides in the summer, with Jorginho being particularly impressive and earning shouts for the Ballon d'Or.

"Since [Roberto] Mancini [Italy manager] arrived and was able to give him continuity, I was able to realise just how good he is and what a top player he really is," Chiellini continued.

“Maybe he doesn’t have the greatest physical qualities, but the real difference lies in his head and his mentality.”

The pair will face off against eachother in the Champions League group stages as Chelsea come head to head with Juventus, both sides knowing that a win will take them top of the group early on.

