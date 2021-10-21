Olivier Giroud: Mason Mount Deserves to Be Successful At Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has explained why he thinks Mason Mount deserves to have a successful career at Chelsea.

Mount is only 22 but has already lifted the Champions League trophy, as well as been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award. A terrific achievement for an individual in the early years of his senior football career.

The England international is a mainstay for club and country, being ever-present for Frank Lampard, now Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate.

Mount is highly-regarded by his teammates and those in the game, and he has now earned praise from his former teammate Giroud who departed Stamford Bridge in the summer for AC Milan.

"He deserves to be successful, definitely," said Giroud on Mount, as quoted by the Mirror.

The 35-year-old also responded to whether he believes Mount is under-appreciated.

"Yeah, maybe, but you don’t need to listen to these people," added Giroud. "Mason has got that quality and mentality to go very high, I’ve told him."

Giroud was full of praise for Mount and fellow Chelsea star Kai Havertz, both of whom he singled out as 'different class' in the squad.

He continued: "Mason and Kai Havertz, different class, different quality, and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow up and become top players."

