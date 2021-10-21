    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Olivier Giroud Makes Mason Mount Admission

    Author:

    Olivier Giroud has explained why he thinks Mason Mount deserves to have a successful career at Chelsea.

    Mount is only 22 but has already lifted the Champions League trophy, as well as been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award. A terrific achievement for an individual in the early years of his senior football career. 

    The England international is a mainstay for club and country, being ever-present for Frank Lampard, now Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate. 

    sipa_35665909 (1)

    Mount is highly-regarded by his teammates and those in the game, and he has now earned praise from his former teammate Giroud who departed Stamford Bridge in the summer for AC Milan. 

    "He deserves to be successful, definitely," said Giroud on Mount, as quoted by the Mirror

    The 35-year-old also responded to whether he believes Mount is under-appreciated.

    "Yeah, maybe, but you don’t need to listen to these people," added Giroud. "Mason has got that quality and mentality to go very high, I’ve told him."

    sipa_35664738 (1)

    Giroud was full of praise for Mount and fellow Chelsea star Kai Havertz, both of whom he singled out as 'different class' in the squad. 

    He continued: "Mason and Kai Havertz, different class, different quality, and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow up and become top players."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665909 (1)
    News

    Olivier Giroud: Mason Mount Deserves to Be Successful At Chelsea

    49 seconds ago
    sipa_35665827 (1)
    News

    Mason Mount Delighted to Overcome 'Tough Test' to Beat Malmo in Champions League

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35322934 (6)
    News

    Thiago Silva Admits He's 'Living the Dream' At Chelsea

    55 minutes ago
    pjimage (46)
    News

    Report: Why Chelsea Could Be Without Edouard Mendy & Hakim Ziyech From Boxing Day

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    Jorginho: Chelsea 'Deserved Big Win' vs Malmo in Champions League

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35664572
    News

    'Bad Luck' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Following Ankle Injury

    2 hours ago
    sipa_32971214
    News

    Olivier Giroud: Chelsea Duo Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Are 'Different Class'

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35664939
    News

    Timo Werner Breaks Chelsea Silence After Sustaining Hamstring Injury

    3 hours ago