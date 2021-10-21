    • October 21, 2021
    Olivier Giroud: Chelsea Duo Kai Havertz & Mason Mount Are 'Different Class'

    Author:

    Olivier Giroud believes Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are 'different class' and will become 'top players'. 

    The 35-year-old left Stamford Bridge in the summer for a switch to Italy to join AC Milan, leaving the Blues following their Champions League triumph against Porto back in May. 

    The reason why Chelsea won the final? Havertz and Mount. The duo combined for the German to round Ederson to seal a 1-0 victory and secure the club their second European trophy.

    sipa_33567925

    Giroud has left a winning side, but believes Chelsea are in good hands under Thomas Tuchel because of the players they have at their disposal.

    He picked out Havertz and Mount as two players who can take the to the next level due to the quality the have.

    What Olivier Giroud said

    As quoted by the Mirror, the former Blues forward said: "Mason and Kai Havertz, different class, different quality, and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow up and become top players."

    He added on Mount being under-appreciated: "Yeah, maybe, but you don’t need to listen to these people," said the Frenchman when asked if Mount is underrated. "Mason has got that quality and mentality to go very high, I’ve told him. He deserves to be successful, definitely."

