Olivier Giroud reflects on 'special day' after scoring first Premier League goal of the season

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud revealed his relief after he helped Chelsea on their way to victory against Tottenham Hotspur to boost top-four hopes.

The 33-year-old netted his first Premier League goal of the season in the 15th minute with a sweetly struck volley past Hugo Lloris at the near post. 

It was only his third start of the season in the league after he displayed Michy Batshuayi to lead the line, and he rewarded Frank Lampard with the opener. 

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Giroud said: "It was a hard against a rival. I feel relieved today.

"It’s a good movement with Jorginho," said Giroud on the opening goal. "We have a good understanding. I knew he was going to put the ball there. It was on my right foot as I couldn’t get it on my left, so I tried to finish.

"After Ross tried to finish it, I was lucky that the ball came back after hitting the post. It was a good feeling for me, and I’m so happy to be able to help the team today to win the game.

"It’s been three months that I haven’t started for. It’s a special day for me and for all of us."

----------

The goal comes after he had one chalked off on Monday against Manchester United after VAR intervened, confirming he was offside. 

VAR was involved again for Chelsea after Giovani Lo Celso wasn't sent off for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Frank Lampard was left fuming after the PMGOL admitted they had made a mistake.

"It isn't good enough. It's two VAR's in two games. It's harder to speak about it when you've lost. Everybody in the world saw that it was a red. It's too late to do that.

“The game should be over. I hate to call for red cards, but when they're endangering - that's a leg breaker of a tackle, without a doubt." 

----------

