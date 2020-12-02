Olivier Giroud wants to enjoy his perfect hat-trick after he was asked whether he should start against Leeds United on Saturday.

The 34-year-old bagged four goals, including a perfect hat-trick, against Sevilla in the Champions League which saw Chelsea qualify as group winners for the last-16.

It was the perfect performance from the French forward who came back into the side, replacing Tammy Abraham.

(Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

But now Giroud has staked a massive claim to return to the starting XI for the league outing at Stamford Bridge at the weekend, but he says it's down to Frank Lampard to make that decision.

"Just let me enjoy the night and the great win, and after we will rest and then we will see what the gaffer's plans are."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube