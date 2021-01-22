"Give him a chance" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backs Frank Lampard to keep job amid sack rumours

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has jumped to Frank Lampard's defence amid speculation about his future at the club and insisted that the Chelsea boss should be given ample time to turn the ship around.

The 38-year-old Spanish manager won his first piece of silverware against Lampard's side in August 2020 - with a narrow 1-0 win enough to secure the FA Cup for the Gunners.

"I have known Frank [Lampard] for a few years and I spent some time with him and I would like the club to support him and give him a chance," said Arteta, as per TEAMtalk.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard given additional time at the wheel with board torn over potential replacement

(Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“He has huge experience as a player, he is an icon over there and he has done some really good things.

“You need time, and something we have not had in this calendar year is time to work on anything. I can only talk about what I have experienced.

"What I have experienced, it was full support in difficult times. The work you are doing behind the scenes, the methods you apply, the values you are trying to restore at the club, and the style you are trying to implement needs the support of results.

“Fortunately if they see what you are trying to do is going to have rewards in the future, and they are a little bit patient, most of the time it pays off.

READ MORE: Chelsea players 'confused' by Frank Lampard's methods and blame changing approach for inconsistency

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“If everybody is convinced we are doing things the right way. I speak with a lot of managers and some of them have been in the game for over 30 years and they say they have never experienced something like that.

“This is a new game with new rules, there are so many things we cannot control. It is out of our hands in a lot of moments.

“So I listen a lot to that because we tend to put on more and more pressure and demands on ourselves, and it is a very strange league this season and you can see that.”

As per sources close to ESPN, advisors to Chelsea club owner, Roman Abramovich, and director, Marina Granovskaia, are currently struggling to identify a suitable replacement for Lampard.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube