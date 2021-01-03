'Give him time' - Lampard backs Havertz to hit the ground running eventually

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has no doubt that new signing Kai Havertz will overcome his recent struggles.

Despite a bright start to his Chelsea career, Havertz, 21, has failed to live up to the hype after his £75.8 million switch from Bayer Leverkusen in September.

Lampard has leapt to Havertz's defence, appreciating the fact that regardless of their talent, it can take a young player time to get to speed with life in the England.

Speaking before his side face Manchester City in the Premier League, Lampard said: "Moving country, missing pre-season. I say it a lot but Kai only had about five work days with us before he played and that is just not beneficial for a player in any league, let alone when you are coming to the fastest, most physical league in the world."

After a decent start to his Chelsea career, Havertz tested positive for COVID-19 in early November, which kept him out of action for a few weeks.

Lampard added: "Just as Kai had really come to terms with it, had some really good performances, he got Covid.

"And he had it quite severely as I think people are really starting to open up about now. We have had a few things recently about how much people can suffer with this now."

Though Havertz had been under major scrutiny in recent weeks, his manager has no doubts over his quality and work-ethic.

Lampard said: "I have full belief in him and we need to give him that time, particularly because of the Covid situation. That’s not a non-issue, it is an issue that is beyond his illness.

"Kai’s talent is undoubted, I see that every day, giving him the time to adapt to the Premier League and to our team is crucial."

Havertz could be involved in Chelsea's crunch tie with fellow title-hopefuls in Manchester City on Sunday, as the Blues look to turn the tide, having not won in their last four league outings.

