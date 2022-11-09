Skip to main content
'Give Him Time' - Pep Guardiola on Graham Potter

jIMAGO / Pro Sports Images

'Give Him Time' - Pep Guardiola on Graham Potter

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offered his thoughts on Chelsea manager Graham Potter ahead of their upcoming match.

With his side set to take on Chelsea in the League Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about his opinion on new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. 

The Spaniard first mentioned the need for patience, referencing things he saw from Potter at Brighton that should warrant patience from his new fanbase. 

'If Chelsea accept my humble advice, give him time and he will do well. They got good results but the way they play, when I saw the game against Brighton that they lost, I saw many things I remember from his period in Brighton.'

Graham Potter
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As is the norm for him, Guardiola finished by praising Potter's abilities and reiterating his belief that with time, he will do great things at Stamford Bridge. 

'He needs time, everybody needs time. No one has success from day one or two, I’ve a lot of admiration for his work.'

'What he did at Brighton was beyond exceptional and I’m pretty sure with time he will do a good job, I don’t have any doubts. He is one of the best managers from my point of view, we have in this league.'

Read More Chelsea Stories

Reece James
News

Report: Reece James Out Of The World Cup

By Stephen Smith
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Youssoufa Moukoko Could Be An Interesting Option For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Features/Opinions

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett
Glen Johnson Liverpool vs Frank Lampard Chelsea
News

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Reveals Why He Turned Down The Chance To Rejoin Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News And Injuries

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Transfer News

Report: Mateo Kovacic And Edouard Mendy's Chelsea Future's In Doubt

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva Named In Brazil Squad For 2022 World Cup

By Luka Foley