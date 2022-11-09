'Give Him Time' - Pep Guardiola on Graham Potter

With his side set to take on Chelsea in the League Cup, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about his opinion on new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

The Spaniard first mentioned the need for patience, referencing things he saw from Potter at Brighton that should warrant patience from his new fanbase.

'If Chelsea accept my humble advice, give him time and he will do well. They got good results but the way they play, when I saw the game against Brighton that they lost, I saw many things I remember from his period in Brighton.'

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As is the norm for him, Guardiola finished by praising Potter's abilities and reiterating his belief that with time, he will do great things at Stamford Bridge.

'He needs time, everybody needs time. No one has success from day one or two, I’ve a lot of admiration for his work.'

'What he did at Brighton was beyond exceptional and I’m pretty sure with time he will do a good job, I don’t have any doubts. He is one of the best managers from my point of view, we have in this league.'

