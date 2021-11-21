'We Attack Very Good' - Antonio Rudiger Responds to Chelsea Defensive Claims

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has responded to claims his side are a defensive team after their win against Leicester City.

The Blues were 3-0 victors at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the German centre-back getting onto the scoresheet alongside N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

A ninth Premier League win of the season so far sees Chelsea remain top of the table, as well as being the second highest scorers in the league.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Rudiger spoke about the recent claims that his side play defensive football as he said: "We are not a defensive team.

"We attack very good, we press very good. You have to give us some credit to the midfielders and players up front."

The Blues have become accustomed to playing with five defenders on the pitch, a system that has proved to be very effective since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Ben Chilwell and Reece James have particularly enjoyed strong starts to the season, with the wing-back duo both scoring and assisting for the European Champions.

Rudiger opened the scoring against the Foxes, heading the ball in over Kasper Schmeichel after 14 minutes from a Chilwell corner.

Kante doubled the lead just before the half hour mark after a fantastic solo run through the midfield, before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Hakim Ziyech then teed up fellow substitute Pulisic on 71 minutes to make it 3-0 to the Blues, their ninth win in the Premier League this season.

