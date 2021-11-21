'We Attack Very Good' - Antonio Rudiger Responds to Chelsea Defensive Claims

Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Give Us Some Credit!' - Antonio Rudiger Responds to Claims Chelsea Are a Defensive Team

Author:

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger has responded to claims his side are a defensive team after their win against Leicester City. 

The Blues were 3-0 victors at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the German centre-back getting onto the scoresheet alongside N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

A ninth Premier League win of the season so far sees Chelsea remain top of the table, as well as being the second highest scorers in the league. 

imago1008117851h

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Rudiger spoke about the recent claims that his side play defensive football as he said: "We are not a defensive team. 

"We attack very good, we press very good. You have to give us some credit to the midfielders and players up front." 

The Blues have become accustomed to playing with five defenders on the pitch, a system that has proved to be very effective since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel.

Read More

Ben Chilwell and Reece James have particularly enjoyed strong starts to the season, with the wing-back duo both scoring and assisting for the European Champions.

imago1008115428h

Rudiger opened the scoring against the Foxes, heading the ball in over Kasper Schmeichel after 14 minutes from a Chilwell corner.

Kante doubled the lead just before the half hour mark after a fantastic solo run through the midfield, before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Hakim Ziyech then teed up fellow substitute Pulisic on 71 minutes to make it 3-0 to the Blues, their ninth win in the Premier League this season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008115474h
News

'We Attack Very Good' - Antonio Rudiger Responds to Chelsea Defensive Claims

39 seconds ago
imago1008115674h
News

N'Golo Kante Declares Loyalty to Chelsea After 'Specal Game' vs Leicester City

30 minutes ago
pjimage (1)
News

Report: Manchester United Set to Appoint an Interim Manager Ahead of Chelsea Clash Following Solskjaer Dismissal

1 hour ago
imago1007972737h
News

Official: Manchester United Dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manager Ahead of Chelsea Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008116293h
News

'The Premier League is Always Full of Surprises' - Antonio Rudiger Speaks on Title Rivals After Chelsea Beat Leicester

2 hours ago
imago1008136686h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Chelsea Youngsters to 'Take Care of Daily Business' to Win Premier League Title

2 hours ago
imago1008136872h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Are On Journey to Win Titles Following Leicester Result

2 hours ago
imago1008115477h
Match Coverage

Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Clean Sheet Makes Him Happier Than Goal vs Leicester

3 hours ago