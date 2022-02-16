Glen Johnson Urges Chelsea to Bide Time With Armando Broja & Not Bring Striker Back 'Too Soon'

Skip to main content
Glen Johnson Urges Chelsea to Bide Time With Armando Broja

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has encouraged the club to 'bide their time' with Armando Broja, who has impressed at Southampton this season.

The 20-year-old is proving he has what it takes to be a top Premier League strikers.

Speaking to Bettingodds.com, Johnson has encouraged Chelsea to remain patient with Broja, but to not give him an opportunity 'too soon'.

imago1009078925h

When asked about the youngster, Johnson said: "Overall I think Armando Broja and Chelsea could work but I wouldn’t do it too soon. 

"He’s only 20 years old. He’s obviously still got a lot to learn but he’s playing in the Premier League and hopefully he can turn into a goal-scoring centre forward - and as we know they cost a lot of money and they’re hard to find. 

Read More

"Allow him to go on loan for maybe another season and wait and bide your time and then cash in if you don’t think he’s going to be good enough."

imago1009782749h

There has been a lot of interest in the Albanian international, with Southampton wanting to make his loan move a permanent one come the summer.

 “I think he’s done well so far this season for Southampton," Johnson continued. "Obviously you like to see a striker with a few more goals but his all-round game’s good. 

"He’s intelligent, he finds himself in some good areas and I think once he discovers a bit more movement then I think he could bang in the goals next season for sure.”

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently considering whether or not Broja has a long-term future in west London and will make a decision come the end of the season. 

