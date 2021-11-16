Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Glenn Hoddle 'Deserves' More Credit for Chelsea Success Amid Roman Abramovich & Jose Mourinho Praise

    Former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton believes Glenn Hoddle deserves more credit for his role in the club's success. 

    Hoddle took charge as player/manager in 1993 which saw the Blues move into European competitions after the constant bottom half finishes in the top-flight. 

    As he departed in 1996 for England, Hoddle put the foundations in ahead of Roman Abramovich's arrival post-2000s. Jose Mourinho was drafted in and won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

    Chelsea have become one of the best teams in Europe, currently the best after their Champions League success back in May. 

    Abramovich and Mourinho get heavy praise, deservedly so, but Newton and former Chelsea goalkeeper Kevin Hitchcock think Hoddle in worthy of more praise.

    What was said?

    "People say Mourinho and Abramovich moved the goalposts for Chelsea, but it happened before," Newton told Goal.

    "There’s a guy who doesn’t get the credit he deserves (for Chelsea's rise). and that’s because he did it at the start. That guy is Glenn Hoddle."

    Hitchcock added: "Chelsea owes a lot to Glenn Hoddle for the success that they are.

    "He was a leader who was involved in everything, changing even the carpets in the dressing room. He was ahead of his time and changed the club."

