Gonzalo Higuain: Defenders in the Premier league 'kick the s**t out of you' and get away with it

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain has looked back on his time in England and believes defenders got away with plenty of decisions against attackers. 

The 32-year-old spent the second-half of last season at the club on loan after Maurizio Sarri brought the forward to west London, that saw him go onto win the Europa League to end his spell with the Blues on a high.

But in reality, despite netting five goals in 14 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League, he wasn't the answer to the Blues' problems in attack. 

chelsea-v-arsenal-uefa-europa-league-final (13)

As picked up by Sid Lowe, Higuain was brutal about his time at Stamford Bridge and in the Premier League.

"England? Over there defenders kick the shit out of you and nothing gets given [by the refs]: they're built like wardrobes and they hit you, alright," he said.

Higuain had previously reflected on his time with the Blues and admitted although he 'could have done better', he didn't do badly.

"I could have done better. But I think what I did is not bad, and then we managed to win the Europa League and reached the Champions League, so they were good results. People expected more from me, but I think the goals were fine in that short time.

"If you are a good player then people expect everything from you. But sometimes people don't take into account that you are coming from a different league, from the Italian one that is completely different, to the Premier League. People don't consider the fact that I played there for only a few months."

----------

