November 20, 2021
'Good Guy' - Brendan Rodgers On Ben Chilwell's Reception

Author:

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken out on the reception Ben Chilwell should receive when Chelsea travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old grew up in the youth ranks at Leicester and went on to star in their first team for five years before joining the Blues.

Chilwell was booed by Leicester fans during the FA Cup final earlier this year and Rodgers was adamant he didn't want a repeat of that.

imago0045965123h

Speaking ahead of the two side's clash on Saturday afternoon, Rodgers spoke out about Chilwell's departure and the respect he has for the full-back.

“Players leave, and there can be a little bit of needle around that," he said, as quoted by The Mirror. "But I can only speak for myself, Ben was a good guy, and outstanding talent and he decided to move on.

"He had the opportunity to leave, which he did do. He was ready to move on himself.

imago1007808264h

"And when you’re off that mindset, we knew we already had a pipeline to try and prepare for the next one is coming in, the likes of James Justin.

"There was no animosity, and the club did very well as a result in terms of his fee. And now he’s taking on a new challenge. I’d hope he’d get a really good welcome back.”

imago1007808264h
