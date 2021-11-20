Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
'Good Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Leicester City

Author:

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

The Blues are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table and there have been some changes to the starting XI.

Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Alonso, Azpillicueta, Christensen, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner

Read More

Thiago Silva keeps his place in the line-up despite not playing for Brazil during the international break but travelling to South America.

Trevoh Chalobah come in for Andreas Christensen, having stayed at Cobham during the international break.

Mason Mount replaces Ross Barkley from the starting XI that took on Burnley whilst Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi play in the front line.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

