'Good Teams Win in Different Ways' - Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Performances

Chelsea defender Reece James has made an honest admission regarding his side's recent performances, praising them for winning despite not playing well.

The Blues struggled to create chances in the first half against Newcastle United on Saturday but James' brace helped Chelsea on the way to a 3-0 win in Tyneside.

Speaking to the official club YouTube channel after the match, James discussed the Blues' result and recent performances.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said:"Good teams have to win in different ways. In the week we still won but it wasn't our best performance. Winning when you aren't at your highest level is important."

James was referring to Chelsea's penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton, which saw the Blues qualify for the quarter final stages of the Carabao Cup.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that his side were not at their best in recent weeks but was impressed with what he saw from his team against Southampton.

He said: "It was hard for them (Newcastle) because we played well. We put a lot of effort into the moments, defended with quality, they relied on long ball and the feeling was that they were trying to interupt the rhythm and defend with a low block."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube