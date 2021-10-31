Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    'Good Teams Win in Different Ways' - Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Performances

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Reece James has made an honest admission regarding his side's recent performances, praising them for winning despite not playing well.

    The Blues struggled to create chances in the first half against Newcastle United on Saturday but James' brace helped Chelsea on the way to a 3-0 win in Tyneside.

    Speaking to the official club YouTube channel after the match, James discussed the Blues' result and recent performances.

    sipa_35836302

    He said:"Good teams have to win in different ways. In the week we still won but it wasn't our best performance. Winning when you aren't at your highest level is important."

    James was referring to Chelsea's penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton, which saw the Blues qualify for the quarter final stages of the Carabao Cup.

    Read More

    sipa_35836541

    Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that his side were not at their best in recent weeks but was impressed with what he saw from his team against Southampton.

    He said: "It was hard for them (Newcastle) because we played well. We put a lot of effort into the moments, defended with quality, they relied on long ball and the feeling was that they were trying to interupt the rhythm and defend with a low block."

