Thomas Tuchel Reflects on 'Good Year' as One Year Chelsea Anniversary Approaches

Thomas Tuchel has looked back on his first year in charge of Chelsea with fondness as he marked the 12 month of the tenure with a victory over Tottenham Hotspur. 

A year since being appointed has seen the German take charge of 67 matches. Of those he has won 40, which has seen him lift both the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. 

Tuchel marked his first 12 months with a 2-0 win against Spurs at Stamford Bridge to get Chelsea back to winning ways ahead of a February schedule that consists of FA Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League fixtures. 

Chelsea looked re-energised after Tuchel handed them two days off in the build up to the London derby. The rest paid off as Hakim Ziyech's stunning strike was backed up with a Thiago Silva to inflict another defeat and more misery on Antonio Conte and his side. 

At full-time, Tuchel was in good spirits as he discussed his first year in charge of the European champions.

"A good year, a nice year," Tuchel told Sky Sports when reflecting on his first 12 months in charge. 

"I feel very good because it feels still like the first day, nothing has changed, it is exactly the right place to be. I feel an enormous amount of support - hopefully many more years to come." 

Tuchel was quick to praise the effort of his side as they now look forward to a welcome week off before getting going again for the final four months of the season. 

He added: "A huge effort, the outlook of some free days and it being a London derby helped too. When we arrived this morning I could feel everyone was excited to play it. It was physically tough, so full credit I think we deserved it.

"Very important for morale - we go into a mini break, it changes everything, the mood, the belief. We played the game we deserved. A lot of good stuff, we were patient and kept on believing and attacking in the second half.

"Now we try to breathe a little bit.

"The message at half-time was keep on pushing, keep on investing, put in the same effort. Not a lot of information, encouragement to keep on going."

