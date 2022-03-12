The UK Government has published the latest amendments to Chelsea's special licence which was granted following sanctions to owner Roman Abramovich earlier this week.

Chelsea were handed a licence which allowed them to continue fulfilling their fixture requirements despite the Club's finances being frozen as a result of Abramovich's sanctioning.

Revenue in and out of the Club was effectively paused, credit cards were temporarily suspended, and sales of merchandise and ticket sales stopped.

IMAGO / PA Images

Limits were placed on expenses, with Club finances allowed to be used to play the playing squads and staff. Chelsea had a £20,000 limit on travel and accommodation expenses, while £500,000 was the limit for costs to host/stage a match at Stamford Bridge.

Following discussions between the Government, Chelsea and Raine, amendments have been made, including the clause to increase match-day spending costs to hosts games at Stamford Bridge from £500,000 to £900,000.

Additions have also been made in the licence to allow Chelsea to pay the expenses for Academy players. That is in relation to: parents and guardians, or host families providing accommodation to players.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will face Newcastle United this Sunday at Stamford Bridge and will host a sell-out Stamford Bridge. But they will be without matchday programmes, with life a little different for the Blues whilst their finances remain restricted.

Talks remain ongoing over the sale of the Club. Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein's led consortium are showing strong interest, as are the Saudi Media Group. Other investors have also shown interest ahead of next week's deadline.

