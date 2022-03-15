Skip to main content
Government & FA Respond to Chelsea's Request to Play Middlesbrough Tie Behind Closed Doors

The Government have hit back at Chelsea for their 'threatening' statement after they made a request to play their FA Cup quarter final tie against Middlesbrough behind closed doors after they were refused to sell or give away their allocation. 

After owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last Thursday, Chelsea were placed under a special licence which meant they could not sell any more tickets from March 10 onwards to ensure no funds flowed through to the Russian oligarch. 

Chelsea have been in discussions with the Government over allowing fans to attend games, allowing the sales of tickets, including the cup tie at the Riverside Stadium. 

However, they confirmed they were unable to strike an agreement and no tickets would be able to be sold further. They had already sold several hundred to away season ticket holders before the sanctions and licence were imposed. 

They did, as per reports, ask for tickets to be given away for free but the Government didn't respond to their request. 

Now the FA will consider Chelsea's request for the game to be played behind closed doors, while the Government were quick to condemn the statement issued by the Club. 

What Chelsea said

"We are disappointed to announce we will not be able to sell tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

"Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend. Executives at Middlesbrough had been kind enough to extend their deadline for ticket sales and stadium allocation from 7.30pm last night until 9.30am this morning.

"It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity. Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.

"We will continue to discuss the issue of ticket sales with OFSI as there are a number of fixtures still to be played this season and we hope to reach a resolution."

What the Government said

A senior Government source told Alex Wickham: "We are working around the clock to enable Chelsea to continue operating as a club in the interest of the fans. This statement is threatening Middlesbrough and the rest of the football league shows they do not seem to understand the seriousness of the situation they are in, being owned by an entity that has been sanctioned because of links to a person responsible for appalling acts in Ukraine. 

"We are not opposed to Chelsea having fans at games in the long run, but we will not allow money from ticket sales to flow to a sanctioned entity. Chelsea should spend less time worrying about having a few thousands fans at one game, and focus on moving their club into the hands of someone who isn't linked to a warmonger."

What the FA said

"We are aware of Chelsea FC's request to play their Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Middlesbrough FC behind closed doors. The matter will be discussed at the Professional Game Board meeting tomorrow."

