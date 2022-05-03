Government 'Increasingly Concerned' About Chelsea Sale Timing to Safeguard Future

The United Kingdom Government are increasingly concerned about whether a deal for Chelsea will be done in time to safeguard their future.

The sale is being rushed through after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by both the UK Government and European Union.

However, as per the Times, the Government are now increasingly concerned about whether the deal will be done in time to safeguard Chelsea's future and ability to compete next season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report states that the growing concern is that Chelsea are running out of time to sell the club as Nadine Dorries, the culture secratary, stated that the Blues are operating on 'borrowed time'.

The current Government licence issued to Chelsea to allow them to operate under Abramovich's ownership expires on May 31, with a sale needing to take place before then.

It has been reported that it was likely that two separate licences would ultimately be issued by the Government ahead of the takeover.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

One of these licences would be to to implement the transaction itself, and the other to release the proceeds of the sale, which is likely to go to a charity supporting victims of the war in Ukraine at Roman Abramovich's request.

Todd Boehly's group have been selected as the preferred bidder and have until the end of this week to finalise the terms of a takeover as other shortlisted consortia have been told to 'remain on standby' if the bid falls short at the last hurdle.



The speed of the transaction is key as Chelsea attempt to rush through a takeover.

