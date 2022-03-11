Government Open Talks With Roman Abramovich Over Chelsea Sale

The United Kingdom government have started discussions with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's advisers over selling the Club, according to reports.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Abramovich could no longer sell the Club due to being sanctioned by the government but it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if the Russian is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

This has led to talks between the Russian and the UK government, according to Mail Sport.

IMAGO / PA Images

Downing Street is reportedly eager to push through a sale as quick as possible after the sale process has been paused.

Raine Group, the merchant bank appointed by Abramovich for the sale initially, have contacted interested parties to state that the sale process 'on pause'.

The club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but it is unclear as to what the future of the sale is.

Chelsea were set for talks with the government to discuss the next steps in the sale, whilst it remains unclear as to what will happen with the Club.

Mail Sport continue to state that the government are ready to grant a special licence to The Raine Group to complete the sale,.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, they would retain oversight of the process and are likely to demand that all the money raised be given away to charities linked to Ukraine, which was Abramovich's initial plan.

Chelsea's bank accounts have been suspended and credit cards frozen in recent developments, with the club facing 'financial paralysis'.

The UK government have named Nick Candy and the Hansorj Wyss-Todd Boehy consortium as the 'serious contenders' to take over from Abramovich as they will consider bids for the Club.

Furthermore, there is interest from Woody Johnson who owns the New York Jets as well as the Ricketts family, owner of the Chicago Cubs, who have not been put off by Abramovich's sanctioning.

It remains to be seen as to what the outcome of the talks will be after Abramovich's party discuss the next steps with the government.

