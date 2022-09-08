Graham Potter Brings His Brighton Staff To Chelsea In Coaching Overhaul

Potter was announced this afternoon as the Blues' new head coach, signing a five-year contract with the club.

Thomas Tuchel leaving Chelsea also meant the departure of his assistants Zsolt Low and Arno Michels, allowing space for Potter to bring his assistant Billy Reid, with whom he has worked with since joining Swedish side Östersund in 2013.

Potter and Reid watch on during Brighton's 2-0 win at West Ham last month IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But in a surprising turn of events, Potter has not only brought Reid, but also first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay - all from Brighton - which emphasises Potter's intent to reinvent the Chelsea team from the goalkeeper all the way up to the forward line.

Bruno brings with him a wealth of playing experience, having made 235 appearances for Brighton between 2012 and 2019 and he has been a player development coach at the club since his retirement in May 2019.

Bruno during a pre-match warm up IMAGO / PA Images

Upon joining, Potter said: "I look forward to working with this great group of players to develop a team and culture our fans can be proud of."

Potter will take immediate charge of the team as he prepares his side for their game against Fulham on Saturday, which kicks off at 12:30 BST.

Read More Chelsea Stories