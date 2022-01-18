Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Graham Potter Delivers Verdict on 'Fantastic' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

Graham Potter has praised Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel who is 'one of the best coaches in the world' ahead of their visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Tuchel and the Blues are back on the road once again in midweek as they travel to the south coast for their Premier League clash against the Seagulls.

The two sides only played on December 28 at Stamford Bridge which saw Danny Welbeck clinch a late goal to claim a point for the visitors in the capital.

imago1008967714h

Tuesday night will be Tuchel's first trip to the Amex Stadium and he is expecting a tough match against the Seagulls.

The Chelsea head coach has earned praise from the manager in the opposition dugout, Potter, who believes Tuchel is at the top of his hame.

"He organises the team fantastically well," Potter said of the Blues boss ahead of the game. "You can see what he's done for Chelsea, they are competing for everything now. They're defensively strong, can attack in lots of ways.

Read More

"He's good at everything, what you expect from one of the best coaches in the world. Everything is at the highest level."

imago1008894613h

Potter is wary of Chelsea's threat and knows they will need to be ready to adapt and be flexible to stop the European champions on Tuesday night.

He added"Chelsea do what they do very, very well - at a world class level. It will be a great challenge.

"They've been a back three, went to a four against Tottenham. They have that flexibility. Always very strong. Set plays very good.

"Defensively, so hard to create chances against. In attack they have various options, can go with (Romelu) Lukaku or have movement with (Kai) Havertz and (Timo) Werner. Plenty of flexibility there." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894623h (3)
News

Graham Potter Delivers Verdict on 'Fantastic' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

just now
imago1009129672h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Reasons for Decline in Chelsea's Form

30 minutes ago
imago1007497883h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

45 minutes ago
imago1009095790h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Man City Hold 'Strong Interest' in West Ham Star Declan Rice

1 hour ago
imago1009129447h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Sheer Size of Romelu Lukaku Will Mean Longer Wait to Find Chelsea Rhythm & Sharpness Following Injury

1 hour ago
imago1008387344h (2)
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Dropped Mason Mount in Man City Defeat as Selection Hint Made for Brighton Trip

2 hours ago
imago1002600771h
Transfer News

Report: PSG Yet to Chelsea Bid for Layvin Kurzawa Amid Blues Links as Thomas Tuchel's Stance Revealed

2 hours ago
imago1009082196h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Make Armando Broja Decision Amid Southampton's Interest in Permanent Deal

3 hours ago