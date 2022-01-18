Graham Potter Delivers Verdict on 'Fantastic' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

Graham Potter has praised Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel who is 'one of the best coaches in the world' ahead of their visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

Tuchel and the Blues are back on the road once again in midweek as they travel to the south coast for their Premier League clash against the Seagulls.

The two sides only played on December 28 at Stamford Bridge which saw Danny Welbeck clinch a late goal to claim a point for the visitors in the capital.

Tuesday night will be Tuchel's first trip to the Amex Stadium and he is expecting a tough match against the Seagulls.

The Chelsea head coach has earned praise from the manager in the opposition dugout, Potter, who believes Tuchel is at the top of his hame.

"He organises the team fantastically well," Potter said of the Blues boss ahead of the game. "You can see what he's done for Chelsea, they are competing for everything now. They're defensively strong, can attack in lots of ways.

"He's good at everything, what you expect from one of the best coaches in the world. Everything is at the highest level."

Potter is wary of Chelsea's threat and knows they will need to be ready to adapt and be flexible to stop the European champions on Tuesday night.

He added: "Chelsea do what they do very, very well - at a world class level. It will be a great challenge.

"They've been a back three, went to a four against Tottenham. They have that flexibility. Always very strong. Set plays very good.

"Defensively, so hard to create chances against. In attack they have various options, can go with (Romelu) Lukaku or have movement with (Kai) Havertz and (Timo) Werner. Plenty of flexibility there."



