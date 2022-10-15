Graham Potter Finally Speaks On His Chelsea 'Glow Up'

Chelsea's return to good form and exciting football has been provided by the new man in the dugout Graham Potter, who is yet to lose a game since making the switch to West London at the start of September.

The Blues are also on a four-match winning streak in all competitions, and it appears as the team continue to get better, their boss steals more and more headlines on his new look.

Out Of Context Football on twitter presented these side-by-side photos of Potter, comparing his youthful appearance at Brighton to his confident presence with Chelsea, and the head coach is well aware of the difference.

Talking to BBC Sport he said: "Somebody said to me the other day that I have had a 'glow up'. I have no idea what that is. I am growing into my face like fine wine."

It's not just his age though, as he explains the real secret behind his image.

"I have had a haircut from somebody that cuts the lads' hair. So probably that has made a difference, I don't know. It cost a lot more than I thought it was going to."

Potter shaking hands with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. IMAGO / PA Images

These relationships Potter appears to be building off the pitch could be one of the main reasons for the current harmonisation from his team on the pitch, as supporters hope he makes this new barber his regular.

Read More Chelsea Stories