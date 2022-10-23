Graham Potter Gives Honest Assessment Following Chelsea's Draw To Manchester United

Casemiro's late header cancelled out Jorginho's penalty prior, to see Chelsea drop two points and move to fifth in the Premier League table on Sunday.

It was Graham Potter's toughest task yet, with only one position separating the two sides. His team dropped their first points in the league since he joined on Wednesday night, as Brentford held the Blues in a goalless draw.

Speaking after the game, the Chelsea manager fairly reflected upon the 90 minutes and said: "We didn't do enough to win the game I don't think but effort-wise what the boys put in was amazing. I'm very proud of the team for that."

Potter also offered an injury update on Reece James and brought up the fact that Mateo Kovacic has been playing with an injury (despite him being substituted on in the 35th minute for Marc Cucurella).

Potter also said that he will use the players that did not play much (on the weekend) on Tuesday in the Champions League. This means starts are likely for Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja and Kai Havertz.

