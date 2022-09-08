Skip to main content

Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham

Brighton manager Graham Potter takes one step closer to becoming the new Chelsea boss and could be seen in action this Saturday.

Everything now seems in place for English manager Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel after getting sacked by Chelsea Wednesday morning. 

Chelsea and Potter have been in negotiations for over a day now and a deal looks likely to be completed later this afternoon after the English manager left the Brighton camp around mid-day

Graham Potter

.

It was reported earlier today that potter will sign a five-year deal which is expected to be completed when the Englishmen arrives in London which only leaves Chelsea to buy out his current contract.

According to Ben Jacobs, Potter is expected to be in charge of Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea currently sits sixth in the Premier League after winning three games, losing two and drawing one under Tuchel this season. 

Graham Potter

The English manager has already faced Fulham this season when managing Brighton which saw the London club take all three points from Potters' side in a 2-1 win becoming the only team to beat him so far this season.

Potter will need to try to pick up the pieces after Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. The Blue's loss saw them head bottom of Group E with the other fixture between AC Milan and RB Salzburg ending 1-1. 

                                                    Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
News

Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter

By Luka Foley
Ruben Amorim
News

Sporting Lisbon Boss Ruben Amorim Was An Option For Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Graham Potter
News

Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
News

Revealed: How Much Chelsea Have to Pay Brighton for Graham Potter

By Charlie Webb
Graham Potter
News

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Graham Potter
News

BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager

By Charlie Webb
Graham Potter
News

Report: Graham Potter 'Keen' On Chelsea Job

By Stephen Smith
Graham Potter
News

Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement With Graham Potter

By Stephen Smith