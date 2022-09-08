Graham Potter Is Expected To Be In Charge Against Fulham

Everything now seems in place for English manager Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel after getting sacked by Chelsea Wednesday morning.

Chelsea and Potter have been in negotiations for over a day now and a deal looks likely to be completed later this afternoon after the English manager left the Brighton camp around mid-day

It was reported earlier today that potter will sign a five-year deal which is expected to be completed when the Englishmen arrives in London which only leaves Chelsea to buy out his current contract.

According to Ben Jacobs, Potter is expected to be in charge of Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

Chelsea currently sits sixth in the Premier League after winning three games, losing two and drawing one under Tuchel this season.

The English manager has already faced Fulham this season when managing Brighton which saw the London club take all three points from Potters' side in a 2-1 win becoming the only team to beat him so far this season.

Potter will need to try to pick up the pieces after Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. The Blue's loss saw them head bottom of Group E with the other fixture between AC Milan and RB Salzburg ending 1-1.

