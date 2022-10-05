Graham Potter Is Full Of Praise For Reece James After AC Milan Game

Reece James had another magnificent night in a Chelsea jersey tonight, scoring a great goal and contributing to a great assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The full-back is strengthening his chances of a world cup starting birth.

Graham Potter was full of praise, and billed James a possible Chelsea legend in years to come. There is no question of his quality, and if he keeps performing to the level he is currently, he will become the best full-back on the planet.

Chelsea have to count their lucky stars when it comes to Reece James.

Reece James was brilliant for Chelsea tonight. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking after the game, which ended in an impressive 3-0 win against AC Milan, Graham Potter had this to say about Reece James.

"I think Reece is just a fantastic player. He's developing all the time, he will get better and better as we go. I've really enjoyed working with him, he's got a lot to offer. He's fantastic, he can play in any game in the world, he's just tremendous, tremendous."

Strong words from Potter, and words full of rightful praise for a player who is going from strength to strength in a Blue's shirt.

Graham Potter was full of praise for Reece James. IMAGO / PA Images

Rio Ferdinand also stated he feels James is ahead of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in terms of defensive ability at this moment.

"On the ball, I believe he [James] is equally as good as Trent, but defensively he is a notch up in one versus one situations. That’s the difference between them at the moment. In my eyes, Reece is ahead right now."

