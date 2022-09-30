Skip to main content
Graham Potter Is 'Looking Foward' To Working With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

IMAGO / Sportimage

Graham Potter Is 'Looking Foward' To Working With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen to bring the best out of new forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea returns to Premier League action tomorrow as the Blues take a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. 

Since joining the club earlier this month, Graham Potter will finally manage his new team in the Premier League on Saturday where he hopes to make use of Chelsea's new summer signings. 

Graham Potter

One player who Potter is keen to work with is former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Potter shared his thoughts on Aubameyang and his expectations of the player. 

Potter said: "Looking forward to working with him, enjoyed working with him in our brief time together. He’s a good guy, focused, wants to play, wants to score. Looking forward to it.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has nothing to prove to me or anything negative in that regard. His career is his career, I have huge respect for that. He’s acted as a top professional and person. Looking forward to working with him.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese forward is yet to set his Chelsea career on fire, playing two Champions League games for the club, but failing to score in either match. 

Aubameyang is already a proven goal scorer in the Premier League, scoring 92 goals in 162 games for his previous London club so Chelsea fans will hope he will find this form once again.

The 33-year-old has reportedly been one of the first players to turn up for training each morning whilst the international break was occurring showing his dedication towards the new club.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Graham Potter
Match Coverage

The Best Bits From Graham Potter's Pre-Palace Press Conference

By Luka Foley
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Verbal Agreement On Contract With Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

What Happened The Last Time Chelsea Played Crystal Palace

By Connor Dossi-White
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

By Luka Foley
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Still Want Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Sent Long-Term Contract To Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz Armando Broja Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Where To Watch & Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

BREAKING: Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Medical Rumours Confirmed

By Dylan McBennett