Graham Potter Is 'Looking Foward' To Working With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea returns to Premier League action tomorrow as the Blues take a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

Since joining the club earlier this month, Graham Potter will finally manage his new team in the Premier League on Saturday where he hopes to make use of Chelsea's new summer signings.

IMAGO / PA Images

One player who Potter is keen to work with is former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Potter shared his thoughts on Aubameyang and his expectations of the player.

Potter said: "Looking forward to working with him, enjoyed working with him in our brief time together. He’s a good guy, focused, wants to play, wants to score. Looking forward to it.

He has nothing to prove to me or anything negative in that regard. His career is his career, I have huge respect for that. He’s acted as a top professional and person. Looking forward to working with him.”

IMAGO / PA Images

The Gabonese forward is yet to set his Chelsea career on fire, playing two Champions League games for the club, but failing to score in either match.

Aubameyang is already a proven goal scorer in the Premier League, scoring 92 goals in 162 games for his previous London club so Chelsea fans will hope he will find this form once again.

The 33-year-old has reportedly been one of the first players to turn up for training each morning whilst the international break was occurring showing his dedication towards the new club.

