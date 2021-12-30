Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Graham Potter Makes Admission Over Chelsea Crowd in Brighton's 1-1 Draw on Wednesday

Author:

Brighton manager Graham Potter has admitted he felt a nervous aura around the Chelsea crowd in his side's 1-1 draw with Thomas Tuchel's team on Wednesday evening.

The Blues took the lead on the night through Romelu Lukaku in the 28th minute, but substitute Danny Welbeck managed to find the equaliser in the 91st minute, limiting Chelsea to just a point on the day.

The draw saw Chelsea take second place in the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool, but they still remain eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

imago1008892099h

Speaking after the fixture, Potter admitted he could tell by the crowd that the home team weren't comfortable during the game as Brighton applied the pressure all throughout the second half.

“Throughout the game we asked some questions of Chelsea,” said Potter, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

Read More

“They’ve got some top players but I thought we more than matched them and we put a lot into it.

“It’s nice for the boys to get something. We fought all the way until the end and you could tell by the crowd they weren’t so comfortable.

imago1008894612h

“When you come here you need a little bit of luck and they had a couple of opportunities to make it 2-0, but we defended well and while it’s 1-0 anything can happen.”

Chelsea's next league test will come against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who dropped points on Tuesday evening as well after they lost 1-0 to Leicester.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894612h
News

Graham Potter Makes Admission Over Chelsea Crowd in Brighton's 1-1 Draw on Wednesday

57 seconds ago
imago1008890455h
News

Report: Reece James 'Most Likely' Ripped Hamstring Following Substitution in Chelsea vs Brighton

37 minutes ago
imago0037837632h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Make Huge £145.6M Loss Despite Champions League Triumph

1 hour ago
imago1008894652h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Urges Chelsea to Recover From Poor Run of Form

1 hour ago
imago1002622770h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Contact Ousmane Dembélé Agent Over Possible Transfer Swoop

2 hours ago
imago1008820255h
News

Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Reveals How it Feels to Place Third in 2021 Ballon d'Or

2 hours ago
imago1008857730h
News

'Not About the Points' - Jorginho Makes Surprising Admission Regarding Chelsea's Clash vs Title Rivals

3 hours ago
imago1008213197h
Features/Opinions

Comment: How Could Chelsea's January Left-Back Transfer Targets Fit in at The Bridge

3 hours ago