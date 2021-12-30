Graham Potter Makes Admission Over Chelsea Crowd in Brighton's 1-1 Draw on Wednesday

Brighton manager Graham Potter has admitted he felt a nervous aura around the Chelsea crowd in his side's 1-1 draw with Thomas Tuchel's team on Wednesday evening.

The Blues took the lead on the night through Romelu Lukaku in the 28th minute, but substitute Danny Welbeck managed to find the equaliser in the 91st minute, limiting Chelsea to just a point on the day.

The draw saw Chelsea take second place in the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool, but they still remain eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the fixture, Potter admitted he could tell by the crowd that the home team weren't comfortable during the game as Brighton applied the pressure all throughout the second half.

“Throughout the game we asked some questions of Chelsea,” said Potter, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

“They’ve got some top players but I thought we more than matched them and we put a lot into it.

“It’s nice for the boys to get something. We fought all the way until the end and you could tell by the crowd they weren’t so comfortable.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“When you come here you need a little bit of luck and they had a couple of opportunities to make it 2-0, but we defended well and while it’s 1-0 anything can happen.”

Chelsea's next league test will come against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who dropped points on Tuesday evening as well after they lost 1-0 to Leicester.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube