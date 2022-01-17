'Huge Respect' - Graham Potter Gives Tariq Lamptey Admisison Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Skip to main content
Graham Potter Provides Fitness Update on Tariq Lamptey Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has provided a fitness update on Tariq Lamptey ahead of his side's clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night. 

The Blues will head to the Amex Stadium off the back of their 1-0 loss to reigning Premier League Champions and current leaders Manchester City. 

Thomas Tuchel's side last faced the Seagulls at the end of December, with the match at Stamford Bridge finishing 1-1. 

imago1009188540h

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash, Potter provided an update on the fitness of the former Chelsea man.

"Tariq's fit to start. He's got huge respect for Chelsea and is very appreciative of what they provided him.

Read More

"Tariq did a brave thing, he left somewhere where he was safe because he wants to play football." 

Lamptey left the European Champions at the start of 2020 to join the Seagulls, having previously spent 11 years at the west London side.

imago1008890604h

Chelsea's trip to the Amex Stadium will be their 23rd league game of the season, with the Blues currently sitting third in the table behind City and Liverpool.

They have only won three games in the top flight of English football since the start of December, with a series of draws seeing them lose pace in the title race.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side have secured their spot in the Carabao Cup final after a 3-0 aggregate win against Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the FA Cup fourth round against Plymouth Argyle and the Champions League knockout stages against Lille.

imago1009123385h
