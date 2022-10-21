Skip to main content
Graham Potter Provides Update On Reece James

Graham Potter Provides Update On Reece James

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided an update on his injured right-back Reece James.

Reece James is integral to how Chelsea both defend and attack, so it is hardly surprising that manager Graham Potter was asked for an update on the injured defender in the buildup to the Blues' showdown with Manchester United. 

Potter did not go into great detail but he did provide an update on the timeline for the defender's recovery. 

'He's in a brace for four weeks to stabilize the knee, then it's rehab. That will take around eight weeks. That's the latest.'

This follows the 22-year-old recently being spotted in public sporting a massive brace on his leg. Given his age and importance to both the Chelsea and English setup, it is imperative he is given the time to fully recover and is not rushed back.

This injury will almost certainly keep James out of the upcoming World Cup. This will be a blow to him, but he will very likely be involved in one in the future, injuries permitting. 

In the meantime, Chelsea will have to rely on contributions from people like Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an attempt to weather the loss of someone as important as Reece James. 

