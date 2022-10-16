Graham Potter Reveals Thiago Silva Is A Doubt For Brentford Game

Thiago Silva is not out of the trip to Brentford on Wednesday night officially, but he will be assessed to see about his fitness before the game. The Brazilian played 90 minutes today against Aston Villa, and kept a clean sheet.

Chelsea are already without some key names, and could do without another injury coming into a tough week with a game against Brentford Wednesday and a game against Manchester United Sunday.

Graham Potter revealed the player had a slight issue after the game in his interview.

Thiago Silva is a doubt for the Brentford game. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking after the game about Thiago Silva, Graham Potter revealed the centre-back felt a bit of tension in his hamstring. The Brazilian will be assessed to see if he is okay to be available for the game on Wednesday.

"He's at the highest level you can think of as a character and as a man. He has that bit of know-how that you can't put a price on. He felt a bit of tightness in his hamstring so we will see for Wednesday."

Graham Potter will be hoping it's nothing serious for Thiago Silva.

Chelsea are already without Wesley Fofana in the backline, and could really do without having their best centre-back injured. The club will be hoping it's nothing serious, but may even rest Silva for the Manchester United game in case.

The player will be assessed in the week, and more information should filter through tomorrow regarding his situation.

