Graham Potter Speaks As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Prepares To Face Arsenal

Chelsea's game on Sunday against Arsenal sees Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang face his former manager Mikel Arteta for the first time since leaving the Emirates at the start of the year.
The Gabonese striker left for Barcelona in February after falling out with Mikel Arteta over his professionalism and failing to turn up for training on time on multiple occasions.

Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal, spending four years at the club before moving to Spain.

So far at Chelsea, the 33-year old has three goals in 11 games in all competitions and Graham Potter says that Aubameyang is really keen to face his old team.

"Auba is looking forward to the game. He's been pretty normal this week. Come matchday, I'm sure he will be pretty determined."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang will be keen to get one over his former club

Despite the situation surrounding Aubameyang's past with his former side, Potter wants to make sure the team are focused on the game and ready to get the win.

"It's a big game, London derby. Two good teams, Arsenal are doing really well. The history makes it an interesting one for Auba. The past is the past as far as we are concerned. We are focused on the game and want to play well.

Chelsea celebrating v Dinamo Zagreb

The Blues go into Sunday's game off the back of a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

A win for Chelsea could take them into the top four, while Arsenal will hope to maintain their status at the top of the Premier League.

